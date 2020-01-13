PlayStation to Skip E3 2020

Sony Interactive Entertainment today confirmed that PlayStation will be skipping E3 2020.

For the second year in a row, PlayStation won’t make an appearance at E3. Despite the impending release of the PlayStation 5, the console manufacturer has opted not to participate in E3 2020. Instead, Sony intends to focus on their own events strategy by participating in many other global events.

“After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020,” a Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesperson told GamesIndustry.biz. “We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year. “We will build upon our global events strategy in 2020 by participating in hundreds of consumer events across the globe. Our focus is on making sure fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content. We have a fantastic line up of titles coming to PlayStation 4, and with the upcoming launch of PlayStation 5, we are truly looking forward to a year of celebration with our fans.”

Sony’s continued departure from the E3 stage is noteworthy as the industry barrels towards the start of the next console generation. Microsoft and Xbox Series X will likely remain a part of E3. However, it has been a few years since the console manufacturer has had a booth on the show floor. Rather, the company usually opts to host everything at the Microsoft Theatre. Nintendo was the only one of the three on the show floor at E3 2019.

Expect to hear more about the PlayStation 5 at other events this year. It’s likely Sony will hold their own events where all eyes will be focused solely on PS5. Stay tuned for updates.