THQ Nordic Classics and LA Noire Highlight Weekly Steam Deals

Steam’s weekly deals are plentiful in quantity and quality this week – with a wide variety of games offered up. The THQ Classics bundle offers up Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathfinitive Edition, Frontlines, Full Spectrum Warrior, Full Spectrum Warrior: Ten Hammers, MX vs. ATV Reflex , Red Faction Guerrilla Remarstered Edition, Red Faction Armageddon, and Titan Quest Anniversary Edition for $17.99.

LA Noire – $6.99

LA Noire Complete Edition – $8.99

Kerbal Space Program – $9.99

Eastshade – $14.99

Quest Hunter – $9.99

Prototype Franchise Pack – $14.99

Hotline Miami – $2.49

Hotline Miami 2 – $3.49

Rising World – $11.24

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger – $5.99

Gato Roboto – $3.99

The Stronghold Collection – $6.24

100% Orange Juice – $1.74

Garfield Kart – $0.99

Thomas Was Alone – $4.99

Mount Your Friends – $1.74

Call of Juarez – $2.49

Melody’s Escape – $4.99

Party Bumper – $6.74

Dino Run DX – $2.03

Super 3D Noah’s Ark – $2.24

Monster Energy Supercross – $9.99

MXGP Pro – $9.99

Bing Bong XL – $0.49