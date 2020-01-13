THQ Nordic Classics and LA Noire Highlight Weekly Steam Deals

Steam’s weekly deals are plentiful in quantity and quality this week – with a wide variety of games offered up. The THQ Classics bundle offers up Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Darksiders II Deathfinitive Edition, Frontlines, Full Spectrum Warrior, Full Spectrum Warrior: Ten Hammers, MX vs. ATV Reflex , Red Faction Guerrilla Remarstered Edition, Red Faction Armageddon, and Titan Quest Anniversary Edition for $17.99.

  • LA Noire – $6.99
  • LA Noire Complete Edition – $8.99
  • Kerbal Space Program – $9.99
  • Eastshade – $14.99
  • Quest Hunter – $9.99
  • Prototype Franchise Pack – $14.99
  • Hotline Miami – $2.49
  • Hotline Miami 2 – $3.49
  • Rising World – $11.24
  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger – $5.99
  • Gato Roboto – $3.99
  • The Stronghold Collection – $6.24
  • 100% Orange Juice – $1.74
  • Garfield Kart – $0.99
  • Thomas Was Alone – $4.99
  • Mount Your Friends – $1.74
  • Call of Juarez – $2.49
  • Melody’s Escape – $4.99
  • Party Bumper – $6.74
  • Dino Run DX – $2.03
  • Super 3D Noah’s Ark – $2.24
  • Monster Energy Supercross – $9.99
  • MXGP Pro – $9.99
  • Bing Bong XL – $0.49

 