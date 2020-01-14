Fanatical Pick and Mix Adventure Bundle Now Available

Fanatical’s bundles have been some of the best in the industry when it comes to overall value, and the all-new Pick and Mix bundle is the same way. The bundle allows you to pick five games for $1.99, 10 for $3.79, and 15 for $4.99. The available games are Through the Woods, Odyssey, Mr. Shifty, Yesterday Origins, Quantum Replica, Phantom Trigger, Fall of Light, Dex, The Watchmaker, Sanitarium, Trulon, Diaries of a Spaceport Janitor, Renoir, Last Extress, Distrust, Drembreak, Dambed, Little Big Adventure, Little Big Adventure Enhanced Edition, Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders, Miasmata, Beholder, Dead Age, No Time to Explain, Pixel Heroes , Still Life, Displaced, Return to Mysterious Island 2, Wick, Still Life 2, Return to Mysterios Island, Survivalist, and Holy Avatar vs. Maidens of the Dead. There’s a lot of variety here and if you’re looking for the best overall value, then Mr. Shifty, Dex, Phantom Trigger, and Little Big Adventure Enhanced Edition are great games that offer up a solid amount of variety.