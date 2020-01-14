Humble Sweet Farm Bundle Features Platforming Alongside Stardew Valley

An all-new bundle type has hit the Humble Bundle with the Sweet Farm bundle – living up to the farming moniker, but also featuring some sweet platforming. The $1 tier features Niche, MagiCat, and Evergarden. This gets you a mix of survival with Niche, a puzzle-platformer in MagiCat, and an interesting hex-based puzzle game in Evergarden. Beating the average of around $7 gets you Equilinox, Ultimate Chicken Horse, and Samorost 3. Finally, for $10 you get all of those games alongside Stardew Valley. Equilinox is a relaxing 3D nature game, while Ultimate Chicken Horse is a highly-regarded party-platformer, and Samorost 3 is a puzzle-platformer, while Stardew Valley is a top-shelf life simulation/farming game that is well-worth the $10 price tag.