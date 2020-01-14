Nemesis Takes Center-Stage in Latest Resident Evil 3 Trailer

Capcom today dropped a new trailer for Resident Evil 3 focusing heavily on Nemesis.

Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveria might be the main characters of Resident Evil 3, but one could argue the real star of the show is Nemesis. The hulking and terrifying Tyrant’s presence was enough to send shivers down player’s spines in the original game. Now, it looks like he’s serving up more chills in the upcoming remake.

Today’s trailer focuses heavily on the villain as he hunts down S.T.A.R.s members. Like the original game, Nemesis hunts players down with a variety of weapons and biological weapons (i.e. tentacles). The trailer also gives us a good look at other supporting characters, including the Umbrealls Biohazard Countermeasure Service (UBCS) members and Hunter enemy type.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.