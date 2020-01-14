Phil Spencer Confirms Return to E3 in 2020 for Microsoft

Last night, Sony treated gamers to a bit of disappointment déjà vu when they once again confirmed that the publisher would not be making an appearance at E3 2020, even with the PS5 slated to release later this year.

Just like in 2018, this announcement led many to wonder what the future of E3 looks like as developers and publishers continue to find new ways to spread news about their upcoming releases to their fans. Hours after the Sony announcement, Executive Vice President of Xbox Phil Spencer took to Twitter to reconfirm Microsoft’s commitment to the LA-based gaming event, stating in the tweet below that the team is “hard at work” on E3 2020 preparation. While this news is not all that surprising, it’s reassuring to hear that one of the two next-gen consoles will be appearing at this year’s E3, as Spencer and his team will likely be showing off plenty of exciting first and third-party that will be launching alongside and after the release of the Xbox Series X.

Our team is hard at work on E3, we look forward to sharing with all who love to play what's ahead for us. Our artform has consistently been propelled by the cross-section of creativity and technical progress. 2020 is a milestone year in that journey for Team Xbox. #XboxE3 #E32020 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) January 14, 2020

