Square Enix Delays Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel’s Avengers

Square Enix today announced the delay of their two biggest releases of 2020, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers.

In a double whammy, Square Enix pushed it’s hotly anticipated games till a bit later in the year. Final Fantasy VII Remake, originally scheduled for a March 3 release, and Marvel’s Avengers, schedules for May 15, will now launch in April and September, respectively.

Of the two games, Final Fantasy VII Remake was the least impacted. The game now launches April 10, about a month after it’s original launch date. The reason? Square Enix intends to use the extra time to polish the game.

“We know that so many of you are looking forward to the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake and have been waiting patiently to experience what we have been working on,” said Producer Yoshinori Kitase. “In order to ensure we deliver a game that is in-line with our vision, and the quality that our fans who have been waiting for deserve, we have decided to move the release date to April 10, 2020. We are making this tough decision in order to give ourselves a few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game and to deliver you with the best possible experience. I, on behalf of the whole team, want to apologize to everyone, as I know this means waiting for the game just a little bit longer.

Marvel’s Avengers, however, took the greater hit. Rather than launching in May, the superhero blockbuster from Crystal Dynamics now launches September 4. Ultimately, the game needs additional development time.

“At Crystal Dynamics our ambition has always been to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience. In order to achieve that goal, we have made the difficult decision to move the release date of Marvel’s Avengers to September 4, 2020,” said Crystal Dynamics. “As fans ourselves, it’s an honor and a privilege to work with these legendary characters and we know what these Super Heroes mean to us and True Believers around the world. When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvel’s Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come. To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.”

Final Fantasy VII Remake is out April 10 exclusively on PS4. Marvel’s Avengers is out September 4 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.