Streets of Rage 4 Getting Limited Physical Release

Limited Run Games has announced via its Twitter account that the upcoming game, Streets of Rage 4, will be getting a limited physical release. This should certainly please fans that don’t like the idea of digital media. LizardCube and Guard Rush Games are the two companies behind developing the latest title, which is the first title that will be released in 26 years. The face of beat-em ups on the Sega Genesis has laid dormant for years where ideas to rehash the series fell apart. This run of physical games may be a Collector’s Edition version, but no details were revealed other than the fact that there will be physical copies available. Streets of Rage 4 will release in 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.