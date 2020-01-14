Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct Coming January 16

We just had a Pokémon-themed Direct last week and now one for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is taking place. A Tweet that was posted states the livestream takes place at 6:00 AM PST (9:00 AM EST) on Thursday, January 16.

Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai will spend about 35 minutes going over the next DLC fighter. This is quite a bit of time to cover the character which is very exciting. Whoever it is would be the final addition to the Fighters Pass, so we hope it concludes with a bang. Plus, there will probably be some smaller announcements and updates to go over.

Check out the announcement below and watch the stream to see which challenger approaches.