The Atelier Dusk Trilogy Returns in Tip-Top Shape Today

Atelier fans are getting more of what they love today with the newly-released Atelier Dusk Trilogy. This collection brings back three fan-favorite games from the early days of the PS4/Xbox One generation, including: Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX; Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX, and Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX. With no downtime in between games this time around, this will probably be the best way to enjoy the Dusk saga moving forward.

Each game in The Atelier Dusk Trilogy is being offered individually or all together as part of the Atelier Dusk Trilogy Deluxe Pack. The games run at about forty dollars on their own and at about thirty dollars if purchased as part of the bundle. Regardless of the package one chooses though, all members of the trilogy come equipped with enhanced visuals, quality of life gameplay updates and all the original DLC. This is of course standard remaster practice, but it’s nice to see that nothing is being held-back as a Deluxe Pack exclusive.

The Atelier Dusk Trilogy is available now for PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Those new to the Atelier series should definitely check out one of our reviews for an overview of what to expect from entries in this very long-standing JRPG series.