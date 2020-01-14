Togainu no Chi ~Lost Blood~ Physical Edition Available for Pre-Order

In 2018, visual novel publisher JAST USA revealed their new brand – JAST BLUE. This label would focus exclusively on boys’ love titles. So far, they’ve released Sweet Pool from Nitro+CHiRAL.

Next up is Togainu no Chi ~Lost Blood~. While it may be an older title from this developer, it’s also beloved by fans. Pre-orders opened up this week for a limited physical edition of the game which is currently discounted to $36. It includes the game on disc, a Steam key, soundtrack CD and a 42 page artbook.

Togainu no Chi ~Lost Blood~ is expected to launch in February 2020.