Final A Day With Pikachu Figure Revealed

The time has come for the final A Day With Pikachu figure. It has been a long year with this very cute collaboration between Pokémon and Funko. We were lucky to take a look at the very first release and now the last one has just been revealed.

This particular item is called “Surprising Winter Ahead” which is a play on Groundhog Day. It features Pikachu very shocked to see a Diglett popping out of the ground. The base has a snowy appearance but the shadows being cast means more months of winter are on the way. Hopefully Pikachu will be able to keep warm when on display in your home like at a desk or shelf.

Visit the Pokémon Center website for more information and be sure to place your order before it’s too late! Have a look at Pikachu and the packaging below.