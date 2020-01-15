Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls Now DRM-Free on GOG

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls has been available for a bit on the PS3 and PC via, but hasn’t been available in a DRM-free form until now thanks to GOG. It’s a retro-inspired dungeon-crawler that sets out to challenge players from the word go. All manner of beasts and monsters will get in your way and it’s up to you and your crew of six to defeat them. Beyond trying to help the world, you’re also out to do missions for people to help them out and ensure that areas are more stable.

Like classic dungeon-crawlers from 20 years ago, you have to plan things out carefully. One mistake can end your run. While the game has been out for a bit via the PS3, those coming from the console world will be able to enjoy revamped art, Japanese voiceover work, all of the DLC, including some that give you some buffs, and an all-new Turbo mode to speed the process up a bit. This kind of mode is a bit controversial because it does change the pacing up, but if you’re short on time, it really does help enable you to see more of the game in less time. Wizardry has a launch discount of 10% taking it to a mere $13.49 – so if you’re looking for a new dungeon-crawler to sink your teeth into, give it a go.