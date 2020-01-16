Byleth is the Latest Addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, New Mii Fighter Costumes, amiibo

Today, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director, Masahiro Sakurai, revealed the latest fighter for the game. Byleth is the final character from the first Fighters Pass pack and received a very detailed showing much like previous characters.

This Fire Emblem: Three Houses main character has a male and female version and uses more than just a sword to fight with. Sword of the Creator is the base weapon with a whip-like design but some Hero’s Relics lets you equip Failnaught (a bow), Aymr (an axe) and Areadbhar (a lance).

Sword of the Creator can launch diagonally up to grab opponents and ledges. Areadbhar launches powerful side attacks to send enemies flying. Aymr has strong down attacks that can spike opponents and knock them back, you even receive a bit of invulnerability or pass through objects. Failnaught shoots a straight arrow which can be charged up for a quicker attack and a massive beam of light. Byleth’s Final Smash is titled, Progenitor God Ruptured Heaven which teams you up with Sothis for a huge attack covering a wide area.

Some of Byleth’s color variations allow you to look like house leaders from Three Houses which lets fans play as their favorites. Garrag Mach Monastery is the stage added with Byleth. It cycles through a couple of different locations: the marketplace featuring Blue Lions and breakable booths which gives more area to fight. In the Reception Hall you’ll find Black Eagles characters and chandeliers above that can come crashing down. The next spot is the bridge which is a very wide stage and Golden Deer members. The last area is in the cathedral which has a simple layout and platforms with even more characters in the background.

Songs, Spirit Boards, and Mii Fighter costumes are also added. Surprisingly, Altair from Assassin’s Creed is a swordfighter, you can get a Rabbids hat, an X and MegaMan.EXE outfit for gunners and Cuphead for gunners which comes with a song as well. Dark Samus and Richter are getting amiibo which are set to release January 17.

You can start using Byleth on January 28. Hopefully since six more characters are in the works for future release players won’t mind another Fire Emblem swordfighter in the game. All six have already been decided as part of Fighters Pass Vol. 2 and comes with Link’s Ancient Armor from Breath of the Wild as a bonus. Pre-purchase details will be announced in the future.