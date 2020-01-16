Check Out What Awaits Players in the End Game of Temtem

While players have seen a good bit of Temtem’s planned adventure, what can be said and done once that’s beaten? The latest trailer showcases end game strategies such as breeding more power Temtem, and collecting new ones along the way. The end game area will allow new updates weekly for players to get new Temtem, in addition to increased rates of the rare luma Temtem. This end game area also gives a chance of increased stats, so well worth trying to catch more powerful creatures there.

Temtem is launching for early access on Steam starting January 21. Check out the end game trailer below: