Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed till September 2020

CD Projekt Red today announced that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed till September.

The hotly anticipated project from the masterminds behind The Witcher series will no longer launch this spring. Originally slated for an April 16 launch, Cyberpunk 2077 will now launch in September, months before the release of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Taking to Twitter, CD Projekt Red confirmed the news. According to the studio, they need the extra time to put the finishing touches on their ambitious game.

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077's release date we'd like to share with you today. — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is the second high–profile spring game to get pushed to December. Earlier this week, Square Enix delayed the release of Marvel’s Avengers to September 4.

Cyberpunk 2077 is out September 17 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.