Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition Readies Up New Seamless Style Feature

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition is going to be sporting more than just enhanced visuals when it hits the Nintendo Switch on February 20. The enhanced port will also have a number of new features on offer, the first of which was revealed earlier today. This new feature, officially dubbed “Free Style Mode,” enables player to switch through all six of Devil May Cry 3’s fighting styles at the push of a button.

According to Matt Walker, one of the game’s producers, players can start a combo using any style and then finish it in any other style; all one has to do is press one of the directional buttons on the left Joy-Con. Switching often is highly encouraged too, since using a style is the only way to level it up. There are two more announcements still coming for Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition. The first will hit on January 30 and the last will drop on February 13th. So as great as this sounds, the best may yet be still to come.