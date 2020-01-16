Fire Emblem: Three Houses Cindered Shadows Side Story Coming Next Month

Those who have been enjoying the Three Houses Expansion Pass were treated to a surprise announcement following the Smash direct. The latest update to the expansion includes brand new characters and a house to play alongside. Characters take on the role of their characters as they enjoy a brand new story alongside a mysterious group of people known as the Ashen Wolves. Together they’ll uncover more history of the world and fight back against those who pushed them down.

The Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Cindered Shadows side story will be available on February 13. Check out the reveal trailer below: