HyperX Adds New Keyboard to Alloy Origins Line Plus a New Mouse

HyperX has announced a new keyboard being introduced into the Alloy Origins line. The previous keyboard featured the red linear switches and the newest addition will include the aqua tactile switches. The HyperX Aqua Switch will have a shorter actuation than the Red and is rated up to 80 million clicks. The chassis will remain the same aluminum composite along with the RGB options that can be customized via the HyperX NGenuity Software. HyperX is also introducing a new mouse that is called the Pulsefire Raid. This mouse is geared towards gamers that require additional buttons for executing different commands. The mouse will be of an ergonomic design and will achieve 16,000 DPI without acceleration.