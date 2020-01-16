Metro Redux Boards the Switch on February 28

Those who would like to take Metro on the metro will soon see their dream realized. Deep Silver officially announced today that Metro Redux is indeed getting a Switch release and that it’ll be coming in just over a month. Just like on the PC and other consoles, Metro Redux on the Switch includes both Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light as well as all the associated DLC. Fans of special editions will also have the chance to pre-order the “Ranger Cache Pre-order Pack,” which includes the game, a Metro Redux pin set, game case sleeve, a full color poster, four double-sided art cards and alternate cover art.

Metro Redux launches for the Nintendo Switch on February 20. Physical copies all include both games for about $49.99, but fans can also purchase each game individually on the Nintendo eShop for $24.99 if they so desire. Those new to the Metro series should check out our review for the full rundown of these first two entries.