Survival MMO Last Oasis Receives New Trailer

Polish developers Donkey Crew revealed their new survival MMO game Last Oasis at the beginning of 2019, so it only seems appropriate that we receive a new trailer almost exactly a year later in order to see how things are coming along. It’s a very quick trailer, mind you, but one that shows off several various gameplay aspects and gives us a larger view of the third-person gameplay. Per usual, you can check out the new video below.

Our new glimpse into the game’s world sees players constructing elaborate wooden mechanisms and structures (including the giant land ships you’ll travel upon), scavenging for supplies, and dealing with the various threats that this post-apocalypse has, right down to giant sand worms lurking beneath the surface. And all of this will be done while constantly journeying around as a nomad, since there’s the whole thing about the sun destroying virtually anything that doesn’t keep ahead of it. As the tagline says, “Keep moving, the world is dying.” It certainly should be interesting to see how far Last Oasis takes this unique concept and woodpunk universe, and we’ll see what happens sometime this first quarter, when Last Oasis is set to enter Early Access on PC.