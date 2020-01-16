Why so Serious? The Joker Makes his Mortal Kombat 11 Debut this January

NetherRealm Studios today dropped the gameplay reveal trailer for Joker in Mortal Kombat 11.

The Clown Prince of Crime is nearly ready for his M-rated debut. After being stuck to a teen rating in NetherRealm’s two Injustice titles, Joker finally gets to show off his brutality.

While there are some elements pull from his fighting style in the Injustice games, Joker appears to play differently in Mortal Kombat 11. Rather than using a knife, Joker now uses a cane to beat his enemies senseless. There’s also his toys, which are more dangerous and explosive. Perhaps the best piece of fan-service is a Batman doll with a gun placed in its mouth.

Arriving with Joker are a handful of costumes based on DC characters. Baraka gets a Killer Croc skin, Kitana a Catwoman skin, Darkseid for Geras, and The Batman Who Laughs for Noob. A Harley Quinn skin of Cassie Cage is already in the game.

Joker launches January 28 for those who own the Kombat Pack, and February 4 for everyone else. Mortal Kombat 11 is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Stadia.