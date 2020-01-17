2020’s First PlayStation Store Sale Celebrates Games Under $20

The new year is well underway, and with it also comes the start of a new decade, which Sony is looking to recognize with a fittingly-themed digital sale.

Between now and February 5 at 8 AM PT, PS4 owners can check out the latest PlayStation Store sale that discounts over one hundred games to $20 or less. Some of the best deals include Rayman Legends for $5, Injustice 2: Legendary Edition for $15 and XCOM 2 for $15, but there are plenty of intriguing deals for gamers that still have some holiday money kicking around.

Head here for the full list of discounted PS4 games and add-ons.