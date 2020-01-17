Bleeding Edge to Receive Physical Release For Xbox One

Since its announcement at E3 last year, Ninja Theory’s new game Bleeding Edge has turned a few heads (ours included) thanks to its unique setup for a first-person 4v4 multiplayer battler, as well as the fact that it’s the first new IP from Ninja Theory since they were acquired by Microsoft. So far the game has been confirmed for digital storefronts and Xbox Game Pass, but now it appears that those who prefer a more permanent physical copy are in luck. At launch, Bleeding Edge will now also hit store shelves with a physical release for the Xbox One.

Those who pre-order the game in-store will also still get access to the same bonuses as the other editions: Access to the Closed Betas on February 14 and March 13, three additional fighter skins (Punk Rock Niđhöggr, Butterpunk Buttercup, and Outrider ZeroCool), a special Hoverboard mount for Rioter, a Make Your Mark in-game Sticker Pack, and three bonus taunts. The physical release will come out on March 24, the same date as the other versions, so those who want to truly get their hands on a copy of this bloodsport should mark their calendars.