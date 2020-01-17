Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Set to Launch After 2021

Earlier this week, fans were treated to the unfortunate news that CD Projekt Red’s next ambitious RPG would be delayed from April 16 to September 17.

While the anticipation for the singleplayer campaign of Cyberpunk 2077 is still high despite the delay, plenty of questions still remain about the Polish studio’s plans for the post-launch multiplayer, which was originally scheduled to arrive sometime after the game wraps up its DLC. In a press conference that addressed questions surrounding the upcoming open world sci-fi title, CD Projekt Red clarified that “2021 appears unlikely as a release date for the Cyberpunk multiplayer” after the game’s recent delay, so players will have to wait quite a while after diving into Night City to play alongside friends in whatever shape this multiplayer component takes.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled for September 17 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.