Little Town Hero Receives Big Idea Special Edition

During NIS America’s panel at PAX South, the group unveiled plans for a special edition of Little Town Hero to launch this Spring. This special edition from the 2019 title’s release includes a whole assortment of goodies for fans, in addition to being the only way to get a physical copy. The Big Idea edition includes a physical copy, Town Tunes soundtrack, art book, pin set and original artwork poster. The full set is available for $49.99 exclusively through NIS America, so those who waited for physical now have the chance to pick it up.

The Big Idea edition of Little Town Hero launches this spring. Check out all it contains below: