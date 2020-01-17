Marvel’s Iron Man VR Delayed Till May

In what has been an incredibly brief period of time whereupon the delay flood-gates looked to have opened up for a fair number of anticipated 2020 releases, the news of a game being pushed back a few months, looks to have also made its way into the VR space too. Namely, Marvel’s Iron Man VR with developers Camouflaj themselves making the announcement earlier today that the game has been pushed back until May 15.

The game was originally scheduled to arrive at the very end of next month — February 28 to be exact. Iron Man VR was one of the first games to feature, and make its debut, on Sony’s at-the-time new Direct-style broadcast dubbed State of Play, back in March of last year.