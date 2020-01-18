New Behind-the-Scenes Video for Surviving in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Skydance Interactive has released a new video for the upcoming virtual reality game The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. The development team goes over the many different ways of approaching and killing zombies and other random people. Taking place in New Orleans, players will fight, scavenge and survive the apocalypse with unprecedented detail. Whether you use melee weapons, assault rifles or shotguns, there are many different ways to take care of business in this VR experience. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners will be available on January 23 for Oculus Rift, Rift S, Quest (via Link cable only), HTC Vive, Cosmos, Valve Index and various WindowsMR headsets. Check out the video below.