NPD Group Reveals Best-Selling Games of 2019

Earlier this week, the NPD Group shared their numbers on the best-selling titles of the past decade, which saw Call of Duty reign supreme by capturing seven of the top ten spots.

That theme of Call of Duty dominance is also present in a couple of other charts that the NPD Group revealed this week: the most bought games of December 2019 and the full year of 2019. Starting in December, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare captured the number one spot for the third month in a row. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order stayed strong in its second month by arriving in second yet again, with Madden 20, NBA 2K20 and Luigi’s Mansion 3 respectively rounding out the top five for the final month of the year.

Meanwhile, after Call of Duty saw a rare fall last year to second for the best-selling annual titles behind Red Dead Redemption 2, the franchise returned to the leading spot this year as Modern Warfare secured its spot as the best-selling game of 2019. Sports games continued to succeed in 2019 as well, with NBA 2K20 and Madden 20 checking in at second and third respectively, as sequels Borderlands 3 and Mortal Kombat 11 rounded out the top five. The best-selling titles of 2019 also saw a few releases from past years, as 2018’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and 2017’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe surfaced at seventh and tenth respectively.

For more on the above games, click their respective names for our reviews.