R.B.I. Baseball 20 Gets a Slew of New Features

R.B.I. Baseball 20 is looking to become a bit more serious with the latest outing on the way. The features for the game have recently been revealed along with some screenshots that make the game certainly look the part of a proper baseball game. It will boast a brand new broadcast camera, a new control system based on real pitcher data along with power and contact swing choices. Player models are receiving a big improvement in terms of quality and the game will sport over 165 historical players. R.B.I. Baseball 20 launches on March 16 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices. It will retail on consoles for $29.99 and on mobile devices for $6.99. Check out the screenshots below.