True Achievements has Created an Infograph of Your Xbox Gaming for the Last Decade

The guys over at True Achievements help measure metrics for Xbox Live players. The team has now created a new metric that will breakdown your Xbox Live statistics for the last decade. You can view when you gamed at your highest based on year and month, what genres you specialized in and even the value of your games at launch. The website offers other statistics as well, however the #MyDecadeOnXbox is geared towards being easily shareable and some quick and cool access to things you may not have thought about. The link can be accessed by clicking here.