Screenshot Saturday Featuring Weird West, Barotrauma, More

Well, it’s time yet again for another edition of Screenshot Saturday! And I do have to confess that writing these articles does get a bit tougher during these times of the year, when colder temperatures and late nights make staying in bed even more appealing than usual. But that means it takes even more impressive-looking games from highly talented developers popping up with the #screenshotsaturday tag in order to keep me out of bed and wanting to feature their glory, and once again, we have a showcase of such games that were able to do so! So, without further ado, let’s get on with the show…

TNT and Dynamite aren't the only threats in the West, neither are they the only things that cause explosions. Head over to https://t.co/08duqUtisg for more info.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/cGlIDyPfex — WolfEye Studios (@WolfEyeGames) January 18, 2020

Weird West- Well, when you have an RPG set in a version of the Wild West that’s also swarming with various fantasy creatures and supernatural happenings, it creates a lot of possibilities when it comes to other beings capable of an explosion. It looks quite unique and fun, and may end up creating a new high bar for Western-themed games, especially it comes to weapons that cause a great deal of fire…

Colt Canyon- …Oh wait, it looks like other Western games in the works are already trying to hit that bar as well! This retro-styled shooter does promise a ton of action, but I think it’s safe to say that we weren’t necessarily expecting something like this. It may be a rare weapon, but it looks awesome, and definitely worth hunting for!

The hammerhead spawns aren't much of a threat on their own, but two dozen of them on board the sub can be a bit of a headache. #gamedev #indiedev #gaming #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/zPB4JX68pp — Regalis (@UndertowGames) January 18, 2020

Barotrauma- Currently available in Early Access, this intriguing co-op submarine sim confirms what a lot of us already knew: That undersea creatures can be really damn scary. Doubly so for those in alien oceans as well. Yes, even the smaller creatures, especially if they happen to be a part of a massive flood that can quickly kill your crew. Not exactly smooth sailing.

UnDungeon- An incident that slams seven different worlds together makes for a great RPG setting, but it’s also definitely going to be introducing a ton of strange creatures to a lot of people all of a sudden. Case in point, what appears to be a sort of amphibian shaman here, who doesn’t seem to be happy with their new surroundings if that mess is any indication…

Until We Die- Is there room for another post-apocalyptic game that takes place in the Moscow Underground, alongside the Metro series? There sure is, especially if said game is a unique 2D strategy game that boasts some great pixel art as well. Even mundane tasks like cleaning space around a reactor look quite amazing in a style such as this.

Star Renegades- Speaking of amazing pixel art, when you have graphics as slick as this that mix together 2D and 3D artwork, you’ve earned every right to be as flashy as you want. Though this is a game with roguelike elements as well, so don’t get too cocky, as things may tend to turn brutal quite quickly, and that enemy looks like it can hit hard.

Nothing to look here, just a usual Slime trying to consume the doctor. Casual. Btw, I can't appreciate enough on how many things you can create with a regular LineRender. I think this is my third post about using it.#ScreenshotSaturday #MadeWithUnity #IndieDev #GameDev pic.twitter.com/Cluy2KpSTx — The Serpent Rogue (@TheSerpentRogue) January 18, 2020

The Serpent Rogue- Well, no one ever said that being a plague doctor in the Middle Ages was ever going to be easy. Especially if it has a ton of deadly fantasy creatures that can be just as deadly as any illness. Yes, that even includes the slimes. They may be considered lowly in other games, but as seen here, they can be quite the menace at times…

Painting the hall red on #screenshotsaturday in #ProjectDownfall . Sharing a clip from one of the new levels in the recent Early Access update. #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/tOKjxasxhC — MGP studios (@mgpstudios) January 19, 2020

Project Downfall- Arcade-style first-person shooter game + shotguns + headshots = Cheap and easy methods of home renovation. And the game is in Early Access right now, so if you want to see how well you can do at providing a new coat of paint as well, you can give this ’80s-splashed FPS a try ASAP.

The orcs in the Cubold Kingdom are always up to no good and Harly's a particularly adept trouble maker! Pe-order the game on Monday, releasing on the Nintendo Switch January 30th! 🎉 #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #madewithunity #pixelart pic.twitter.com/J7ykTBo2BG — Fabraz (@Fabrazz) January 18, 2020

Skellboy- Ooh, orcs can indeed end up being a pain in the neck, and orcs with explosives are definitely worse. But when you have a good chunk of weapons and and body parts to enhance your skeleton body with, it definitely becomes easier to make short work of them. And fun work as well, complete with impressive graphics.

Fist of the Forgotten #ScreenshotSaturday Finally made a slide sound I don't hate. Also, the start of a new level where the remnants of humanity are forced to survive in flooded areas, making do how they can. #IndieDev pic.twitter.com/i7c2U0gq4m — jitspoe (@jitspoe) January 18, 2020

Fist of the Forgotten- Okay, here’s you, here’s a giant metal fist, and here’s a huge world of platforming obstacles to go nuts in. Not much else should need to be said, with the exceptions of the eye-catching silhouette-based artwork and the smooth, fast, fun-looking gameplay, even without any enemies to introduce the aforementioned metal fist to yet.