Disintegration Announces Technical Beta For Multiplayer

At PAX West last year, attendees were able to get their first shot at Disintegration, the unique new FPS game from developers V1 Interactive. It wowed quite a few (us included) with its unique gravcycle and strategy elements mixed throughout the experience, no doubt leaving a few at home wishing that they could also get their hands on it. Well, those wishes are being granted, as V1 have now announced a Technical Beta for Disintegration’s multiplayer, set to be held at the end of this month.

The Technical Beta will include two maps, two modes, and seven different crews to choose from, each with their own weapons and abilities. It’s a small taste of what’s to come, but as seen in the trailer below, it still aims to result in a ton of fast-paced action. Plus, any time spent with robotic beings on hoverbikes is time well spent. Those interested in the Technical Beta can sign up at the game’s official site. The Closed Beta will be held on January 28 and 29 for PC, XB1, and PS4, but if you can’t get in, don’t worry, because there will also be an Open Beta on January 31 and February 1. Hopefully, all of this goes towards making Disintegration the best FPS it can be when it comes out later this year.