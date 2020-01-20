Dying Light 2 Delayed, More Info to Come in the Coming Months

Techland today revealed that their upcoming zombie title, Dying Light 2, has been delayed.

The first person action-adventure title will no longer launch in the next few months. Originally scheduled for a spring 2020 launch, Dying Light 2 has been pushed till later this year.

Taking to Twitter, Techland confirmed that they need more time to deliver on their vision. They did not elaborate on when they intend to release the game.

Hey Survivors!

Here's the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020

Dying Light 2 is the fifth high-profile game to be delayed in the past week. Last week, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel’s Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077, and Iron Man VR all got delayed from their original release dates. Unlike Dying Light 2, all of last week’s titles got new release dates. Hopefully, we’ll learn something soon, as Dying Light 2 is shaping up to be quite a promising title. Techland’s vision for the game was most impressive in what we were shown at E3 2018 and 2019.

Dying Light 2 is scheduled to launch on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. We’ll let you know should Techland announce a new release date.