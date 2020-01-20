Rocket League Adds New Arena for Lucky Lanterns Event

Rocket League’s first event of 2020 begins today, and it’s bringing some new content with it. As is to be expected, most of the content being introduced in the Lucky Lanterns event is cosmetic; players who participate will have plenty of new paint-jobs, antennae, wheels, boost and trail effects to grind for, but there’s actually something even better that’s completely free for all players to enjoy.

This is the brand new “Forbidden Temple” arena added specifically for the Lucky Lanterns event. It’s an absolutely beautiful play space set in a fantastical version of the Chinese mountains and is definitely an arena fans will want to experience at least once. Check it out in the trailer below!

The Lucky Lanterns Rocket League event begins January 20 and ends on February 10.