Limited Time Deal Cuts Up to 85% Off The Division 2

Today marked the beginning of Ubisoft’s Lunar New Year sale on their Uplay Store, and while there are plenty of intriguing deals on a variety of games from the French publisher, one flash deal stands tall above the rest.

Last year saw the release of the follow-up to Ubisoft’s open world loot shooter, and as The Division 2 approaches its first anniversary, gamers on all platforms have the opportunity to pick it up at its lowest prices yet. PC owners have the best deals on each of the game’s editions, as the flash deal knocks the standard edition down to $9, $15 for the Gold and $18 for the Ultimate, with the latter two both including the Year 1 season pass, which is nearly content-complete. Meanwhile, PS4 and Xbox One owners can purchase the physical versions at equally enticing prices, with the standard edition going for $12 and the Gold Steelbook for $16.50, with the more expensive of the two again including the Year 1 pass. Interested players should act quickly, as the flash deal will be swapped out tomorrow at 7 PM PT.

For more on The Division 2, check out our review of the launch version of the game, which praises its plentiful content and quality gunplay.