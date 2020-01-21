NZXT Introduces New RGB Fan Controller, Power Supply Units

NZXT has added some new hardware accessories to its PC arsenal. First off is a new line of power supplies that will be fully modular and rated at 80+ Gold. The C Series PSU’s are available in three options: 650 Watt, 750 Watt and 850 Watt. These power supplies will be based on the Seasonic platform. The units will include a quiet fan mode that allow fan control at the push of a button so it will only run if it needs to. The C650 and C750 are built so support both of the current AMD and NVIDIA top-end video cards. These will be priced from $109.99 to $129.99.

“We have seen and heard many horror stories from the community of faulty power supplies ruining a gamers battlestation,“ says Johnny Hou, founder, and CEO of NZXT. “People put their heart and soul into their builds and it is very disheartening when we see that happen. Our commitment to quality products and customer service will give builders and PC gamers the peace of mind they deserve when powering their PC.”

The other accessories NZXT has announced are a new RGB Fan Controller to help with separate lighting accessories for your computer case. The idea is for builders to easily and affordably upgrade their RGB profiles that can be controlled via the NZXT CAM software. This will allow for the same RGB setups in NZXT cases to be used in any case that they please. These include LED strips, underglow, cable combs and AER RGB 2 fans. It will also include 10W channels to adjust fan controls for the system. The controller retails for $24.99 and the lighting accessories and fans are sold separately. Both the C Series PSU and the RGB Fan Controller is available now on NZXT.com.

