Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha Rockets onto Switch Today

City Connection’s compilation of arcade shoot ’em ups hits the Nintendo Switch today, resurrecting six classic shooters from the mists of coin-op history. The first of two collections, Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha grants shooter fans the chance to enjoy the likes of Strikers 1945, Strikers 1945 II, Strikers 1945 III, Sol Divide, Dragon Blaze and Zero Gunner 2. The Striker games take players through mecha sci-fi plots tasking them to save the world from the likes of nefarious organizations fielding nasty super weapons or even aliens.

Sol Divide and Dragon Blaze, on the other hand, are set against a fantasy backdrop complete with evil wizards and giant monsters. As for Zero Gunner 2, it’s back to fighting sci-fi super weapons again, but this time in 3D. All of these games feature high-definition graphics, can be played solo or cooperatively and in modern wide mode or classic tall “TATE” mode. The game can either be purchased digitally through the Switch eShop or as part of the physical special edition seen on the NIS America store. This more expensive version of the game comes with art cards, art schematics, the official soundtrack collection and a collector’s box.

Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha is available now on the Nintendo Switch.