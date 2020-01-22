7th Sector Comes To Consoles February 5

7th Sector will soon be bringing its unique take on cyberpunk dystopia to the console space. Once it hits on February 5, players will have the chance to meet the game’s roster of robotic (and not so robotic) characters as they attempt to puzzle their way through each and every cryptic screen.

The game currently enjoys a “very positive” rating on Steam, with several reviewers praising it despite its short length and sometimes frustrating puzzle difficulty. The short run-time might actually be a point in 7th Sector’s favor though, since it features branching paths and four different endings. Such features might be somewhat tedious in longer games, but are very viable in shorter, bite-sized experiences.

7th Sector is available now on PC and will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on February 5.