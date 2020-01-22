MLB The Show 20 Gets First Trailer

San Diego Studio has released its first gameplay trailer for MLB The Show 20. Launching on March 17 with early access via pre-order starting March 13, the trailer showcases various gameplay that the developer states has a purpose. This is year number 15 for MLB The Show as the latest iteration will feature new legends, new ways to play with friends, gameplay improvements, March to October 2.0, the popular Road to the Show and finally a new mode called Showdown. There will be a developer livestream every week until launch starting next Wednesday with the trailer reveal rewind. Check out the trailer below and a few screenshots.

