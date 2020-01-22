New Xbox Game Pass Titles Announced

Major Nelson has revealed the next batch of Game Pass games for consoles and PC. Console and PC users can enjoy A Plague Tale: Innocence, while Xbox users can enjoy Indivisible on January 23. January 30 brings Sea Salt on PC and Console, Xbox Xbox users can enjoy Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour.

With good news comes a bit of bad, as there are some games leaving as well. Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Resident Evil 4, Saint’s Row the Third, The Division, and Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition will leave. The new games include a nice mix of platforming and RPGs alongside some unique fishing experiences with Fishing Sim World.