Next Nioh 2 Trailer Lands Tomorrow, January 23

PlayStation Europe today revealed that a new Nioh 2 trailer is right around the corner.

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja’s Nioh 2 is just a few months from release. Following a Tweet from Producer and Director Fumihiko that confirmed development on the game is nearly done, we now know when to expect the next trailer.

On Twitter, PlayStation Europe revealed that the next Nioh 2 trailer drops tomorrow, January 23.

Nioh 2 serves as a prequel to Nioh, taking place during the late 1500s. In the game, players face off against the hostile yokai that plan to spread darkness across the world. Unlike the first game, players create their own character in Nioh 2.

Nioh 2 launches March 13 exclusively on PS4.