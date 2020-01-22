Ninja Theory Reveal Third In-Development Title Project: Mara

Safe to say that UK-based developer Ninja Theory will be busy and hard at work for the next couple of years, with the team presumably wrapping up production on their soon-to-be-released 4v4 battler Bleeding Edge, before shifting attention to the already-announced follow-up to 2017’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. But it looks like the studio have other focuses too — Ninja Theory today teasing a brand new title, Project: Mara. Described as a “grounded representation of mental terror”, Project: Mara is a self-described “experimental” title that aims to capture “the horrors of the mind”, as accurately and as realistically as possible.

It’s the third game to be announced by the studio, following their acquisition by Microsoft back in 2018, and the fourth project in total if we’re to include the team’s mental health-based, R&D initiative “The Insight Project”. As you might expect, the announcement of Project: Mara is exactly that, but you can see Ninja Theory talk a bit more about the project, as well as the briefest of teaser trailers, in their latest series of development diaries below. The studio’s upcoming Bleeding Edge will be available for Xbox One & PC on March 24.