Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution to Air on Netflix

Pokémon: The First Movie debuted in the United States in 1999 at the height of the Pokémon craze. It was certainly fascinating for any young fan to experience the film in theaters. Now, the entirely CGI remake of it is coming to Netflix.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution is the same story in a new style. Everything and everyone from the original version are back. It features Mewtwo leading an army of Pokémon to fight against trainers. Ash, Pikachu and their friends are determined to change Mewtwo’s heart and mind no matter the cost.

Fans in search of a bit of nostalgia can watch the movie starting February 27 on Netflix. Take a look at the Pokémon movie trailer below.