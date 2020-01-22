Xbox One Update for Red Dead Redemption 2 Syncs Content Across All Platforms

Since Rockstar initially released its latest western open world title in 2018, the Xbox One version has lagged behind its PS4, PC and Stadia counterparts in regards to story mode content, despite the latter two having come out towards the end of 2019.

Now, as part of a new update, Rockstar has seen fit to equalize the Xbox One edition of Red Dead Redemption 2 with the other platforms, adding a variety of new elements to the single player campaign. In addition to a Photo Mode, the latest update adds three bounty hunter missions, two gang hideouts, two treasure maps, one side mission, four weapons, seven horse breeds and five hidden trinkets to the expansive solo adventure on Xbox One.

