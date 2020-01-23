God Eater 3 Update 2.30 Receives English Story Trailer

Although it officially launched last week, players have just now finally gotten a look at the English trailer for God Eater 3’s latest update. This trailer covers the new story and characters players will be experiencing as they make their way through fighting new beasts along the way. It centers around a young girl looking for a new family, and finds herself intertwined with the main cast of God Eaters.

The God Eater 3 2.30 update is available now on PS4, PC and Switch. Check out the English trailer below: