Overcooked 2 Spring Festival Update Adds New Levels, Characters

Last year, Team17 recognized the Chinese New Year by introducing a free update to its chaotic multiplayer cooking title that included new levels, playable characters and a new mode.

The indie developer is continuing that tradition this year with its Spring Festival update, available now for free on all platforms except for Xbox One, where it will be arriving shortly. While there is no new mode to speak of this year, the content drop does bring five new themed levels and two new chefs, a rat and a turtle.

Check out the trailer below to get a taste of the free update, and be sure to check out our review of Overcooked 2, which is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.