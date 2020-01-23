PC Building Simulator Adds NZXT Studio DLC

The company that specializes in customizing computers via parts and accessories has joined up with PC Building Simulator to add some spark to the game. NZXT and The Irregular Corporation have joined forces to introduce some DLC for PC Building Simulator. The NZXT Workshop is available for $5.99 and can be used in career or Free Build Mode in the game. The area in the game showcases some of NZXT’s product lines including the Kraken series of liquid coolers, H Series cases and RGB products. There is a trailer below that showcases the DLC. It is available on Steam now.