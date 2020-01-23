Raw Fury’s Surreal Adventure Mosaic Releases Today

Ever find yourself unable to break away from the normal routine? Maybe find yourself trapped in the cycle of monotony? Well there’s a game for that. Mosaic is a surreal adventure game about corporate culture, urban isolation and our warped relationship with modern tech–all inspired by our daily routines. As a cog in the machine, players find themselves living out a repetitive existence in a cold, crowded city.

Yet one day, a strange thing happens. You learn to resist the cycle. The title challenges players to subvert their complacency and live beyond the boundaries. Mosaic is out now for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC.