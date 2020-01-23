The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is Available Now With Two Launch Trailers

Skydance Interactive’s The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is officially available today on the Oculus Store and soon on Steam and the official website of the game. This virtual reality experience drops you into the zombie-infested streets of New Orleans and features and original story line that combines with freedom and choice and visceral combat. Herds of walkers can be literally torn apart limb by limb with either melee weapons or various firearms. “With The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, we set out to create an experience that players and fans could fully immerse themselves in, which you can’t get from playing a console or mobile title,” said Adam Grantham, Creative Director at Skydance Interactive. “We wanted to give players an original story that truly belonged within The Walking Dead universe, from the environments, the narrative and the combat to make them feel as if they were truly living in this gruesome world.”

The developers have taken into account physicality and motion and combined that with player action to create a new survival horror experience. Scale buildings to ambush enemies from above, hold down a walker’s head to rip a knife out of its skull or attack from a distance with throwing weapons, bows and long-range firearms. Players can also choose from an arsenal of weapons or craft their own to fit their play style and survive their way. Physics-based combat turns every swing of an axe or jab of a knife into not just one of clever planning, but of physical effort to overcome enemies.

The Walking Dead: Sinners & Saints is available digitally for the Oculus Rift, Rift S, Quest (via Link cable only) HTC Vive, Cosmos, Valve Index and various WindowsMR headsets and will hit PlayStation VR later this spring. You can purchase the Standard Edition for $39.99 and the Tourist Edition for $49.99, or the Tower Edition is available for $149.99. Check out the trailers below.